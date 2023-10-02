ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday appointed Lieutenant General Mohammad Munir Afsar to the post of Chairman of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra).

A notification was issued by the Interior Ministry notifying the appointment of Lt Gen Afsar as the new Chairman of NADRA.

The three-star serving general has replaced Asad Rehman Gilani as chairman of NADRA, responsible for issuing ID and other related documents to Pakistani citizens.

Earlier, three names were suggested to the caretaker federal cabinet, which has approved the appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar.

Let it be known that Lt Gen Munir Afsar previously served as Inspector General Communication & Information Technology, (IG C&IT). He belongs to 16 Punjab Regiment and 81 PMA Long Course. Lt Gen Afsar, who is also recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was promoted to the three-star rank, in October 2022.