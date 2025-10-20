NADRA announces massive jobs 2025 – Interview date, other details

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is all set to expand its workforce with the recruitment of 200 Junior Executive (Data Entry Operators) across various districts in Karachi and interior Sindh.

To accommodate the new hires, NADRA will purchase plots in several districts where new offices will be established. This move is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance its service delivery and administrative presence in underserved regions.

NADRA Jobs 2025

According to official details, recruitment will take place in five districts of Karachi and nine additional districts of Sindh. Walk-in interviews for these positions will begin on November 3, 2025.

Eligibility

Eligible candidates must have completed at least Intermediate-level education, and the maximum age limit for applicants is 25 years.

NADRA New Offices

In addition to Karachi, the districts where NADRA plans to buy land for new offices include Mirpurkhas, Mirpur Sakro, Kotri, Matiari, Chachro, Jhuddo, Mirpur Tharro, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal.

This expansion aims to improve public access to NADRA services in semi-urban and rural areas while creating employment opportunities for youth across Sindh.

Know About NADRA

NADRA provides essential identity and civil registration services across Pakistan. It issues Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and child registration documents.

NADRA also maintains a secure national database to support government planning, social welfare programs, and electoral rolls.

The authority facilitates biometric verification, e-governance services, and helps improve national security. With branches and mobile units operating across urban and rural areas, NADRA ensures convenient access to identity services for all citizens.

Its digital innovations have made registration processes faster, more transparent, and user-friendly throughout Pakistan.