Citing personal reasons, Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Syed Asghar Haider tendered his resignation on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s office has received his resignation. Haider also confirmed and said that hehas resigned due to personal reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that the investigation of the 190 million pound scandal has been completed and the reference was to be filed this month and without the approval of the Prosecutor General, NAB cannot file a reference in the court.

Without the Prosecutor General of NAB, the meeting of the Executive Board and the approval of the cases also went into a deadlock.

Haider, a retired Lahore High Court judge, was officially appointed as prosecutor general of the NAB on January 1, 2018.

He was among five nominees recommended for the position of the body’s prosecutor general by the then NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal as well as Law Ministry.