In a bid to create a business-friendly environment to boost investments, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ease visa policy for businessmen including foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing the fifth apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad.

The government will ensure easy provision of visas to the businessmen, he said, adding, “Pakistan is entering a new era by these measures.

In a statement after the fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council here, he said that important decisions were made in the meeting.

He said those foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would get easy visas on the basis of a document from their country or from international business organizations.

Pakistani missions would issue visas to foreign businessmen on the basis of that single document, he said adding that the new visa regime would make Pakistan a country open for business.

The prime minister said besides, if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

People who work in mid-sized and large businesses could also avail this facility of visa, he added. He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by other ministers after the SIFC meeting, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani announced that the government would issue long-term visas to the business community on investment.

Terming the European Union as Pakistan’s “important partner”, he said the country’s trade with all the countries increased during the recent months.

“Trade with the United States increased by $3 billion”, the minister added. He maintained that SIFC’s key objective was addressing investors’ problems.

The government is taking steps to remove the problems of foreign investors, caretaker FM Jilani said, adding that Pakistan’s ties with the regional and the international community were getting stronger.

“Pakistan’s defence, political and economic relations [with the world] are improving,” he added.

Terming the SIFC a “revolutionary step”, the caretaker foreign minister said, “Like China, we also have close trade relations with the US.”

“Gulf Cooperation Council have also shown interest in investment in Pakistan.” He also shared that the government was taking steps to boost bilateral trade with the EU and Africa.

On his part caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said, “The Interior Ministry has made the visa policy business-friendly. Investors will be given visas on easy terms.” The government was taking special measures to curb smuggling, he added.

Responding to a question about terrorism, the interior minister said that no one would be allowed to impose their agenda at gunpoint.

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said that the government was digitising the tax system, adding that it will help document the economy.

“IT sector can play a vital role in boosting the country’s exports,” he said, adding that his ministry may auction 5G in the next 10 months.

“Freelancing facility will be created for 0.5 million people.” Foreign reserves worth $1.5 would be brought into the country by creating a digital platform, he claimed.

The minister was of the view that they would shift the economy to a “cashless” system. He announced that Pakistan has started production of smartphones, adding, “50 million sets have already been made.”