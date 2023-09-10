The Foreign Office on Saturday confirmed that all Pakistani nationals are safe in Morocco following the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the African nation the previous night.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch shared that Pakistan embassy staff in Rabat has reached out to the Pakistani community to inquire about their safety and well-being.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Morocco, Baloch said: “The people and Government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at the tragic loss of lives in yesterday’s earthquake.”