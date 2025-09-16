Mustafa Kamal launches HPV vaccination campaign against Cervical Cancer

8 women die daily in Pakistan due to cervical cancer

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Monday, formally inaugurated a 12-day vaccination campaign against cervical cancer.

The campaign is being run from Sept 15 to Sept 27 2025, covering Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the first phase.

Speaking at the launch, the Federal Minister said that the government is fully committed to protecting young girls from cervical cancer through preventive measures. “This vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 years is an important step towards safeguarding their future health,” he stated.

Appealing directly to parents, the health minister said, “I urge all parents to ensure their daughters and sisters are vaccinated. Sadly, there is false propaganda being spread about this vaccine which has no basis in reality. Do not fall prey to negative campaigns. This vaccine is safe, effective, and essential for protecting our girls.”

He added that ensuring a healthier future for daughters is a shared responsibility, “Every mother should prioritize her daughter’s health and life. Our duty is to raise awareness, and we are fully committed to it.”

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the Minister revealed that in Pakistan, around 5,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and over 3,000 die of it. “This is a critical health concern, and timely vaccination is the only solution to prevention,” he stressed.

To facilitate families, the Minister announced that citizens can call FDI’s toll free Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 to request a vaccination team at home. During his address, the Minister also touched upon other pressing public health challenges. He expressed concern that Pakistan remains the only country where polio has not yet been eradicated, with an estimated 64,000 families refusing polio drops each year. He further pointed out that nearly 11,000 women die annually during childbirth, reflecting the urgent need for stronger maternal healthcare interventions.

He noted that 68pc of diseases in the country stem from contaminated water, urging for concrete plans to improve sewage treatment systems. He also emphasized that while the government is taking robust measures against dengue, the public must adopt preventive practices to minimize risks.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Dapeng Luo while appreciating the minister’s resolve showed great optimism regarding success of the countrywide campaign.

In Pakistan, she said, 8 women die every day due to cervical cancer and WHO is working with Pakistan, and partners like Gavi and UNICEF, to protect 13 million of girls from cervical cancer by introducing the human papillomavirus vaccine this September, and to protect over 17 million by 2027.