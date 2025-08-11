Landslide in Gilgit’s Danyor Nullah claims eight lives as more deaths feared

GILGIT – Eight volunteers were killed and three others injured after they were hit by a landslide in Danyor Nullah in Gilgit.

Police said the local volunteers were working on the restoration of a flood-affected water channel when a landslide occurred, burying them under the debris. Several individuals are reported to have been trapped.

Hospital officials confirmed that eight volunteers were killed in the incident. There are fears that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

They added that three injured individuals are currently under treatment, while rescue operations by local residents are still underway.

Meanwhile, emergency has been declared in hospitals.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has expressed grief over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the bereaved families.

He announced that the government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased. He also ordered authorities to provide free medical treatment to those who suffered injuries in the incident.

The incident comes as monsoon season continues to wreak havoc across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan. Nearly 300 people have so far lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in various areas of the country.