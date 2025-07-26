BISE Peshawar 9th Class Results 2025 – KP Board Matric Results

PESHAWAR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar will announce Class 9 (SSC Part 1) Annual Examination Results 2025 on August 2, 2025.

Candidates can now check their marks online via official BISE Peshawar website, as well as through SMS, name search, or by downloading the result gazette in PDF format.

BISE Peshawar Class 9 Results 2025

Thousands of students appeared for Class 9 annual exams in April 2025. With the declaration of results today, students and parents across Peshawar and surrounding areas have started accessing their detailed mark sheets and performance reports.

Check Class 9 Results Peshawar Board

BISE Peshawar ensured multiple access points for students to conveniently check their results:

Online by Roll Number: Visit www.bisep.edu.pk, select “SSC Part 1 Result 2025,” enter your roll number, and click submit.

Via SMS: Send your roll number to the SMS code provided by the board (usually 9818). Results are delivered within seconds.

BISE Peshawar Class 9 Gazette Download

The official result gazette will be available for download for offline access and institutional use.

With the 9th class result now released, students will begin preparing for their 10th class (SSC Part 2) academic year.

Other boards including BISE Mardan, BISE Abottabad, BISE SWAT, BISE DI Khan across Peshawar are will also declare results next month.

The official list of position holders and top-performing students is expected to be published in coming days by BISE Peshawar.