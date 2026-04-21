Federal Offices in Islamabad to Work from Home on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretariat will remain closed on Wednesday, and all government offices of federal ministries and divisions located in the Red Zone will continue to stay shut ahead of expected talks in Islamabad.

A notification issued by Cabinet Division said strict arrangements have been enforced for government institutions operating within the highly sensitive Red Zone. The directive confirms that on April 22 Wednesday, all offices situated in the area will not operate in the traditional on-site format and will instead function under a work-from-home arrangement.

Despite the closure of physical offices, all officers and staff of federal ministries and divisions have been strictly directed to remain available at their designated stations. Authorities have emphasized that personnel must ensure their presence within reach and remain on standby.

The notification further adds crucial instruction as in case of any operational requirement or emergency situation, officers and staff may be required to immediately report to their offices without delay. Employees have been clearly advised to stay prepared for swift mobilization if the need arises.

As parts of Islamabad remained in tight lockdown, Iran has not yet decided whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan for talks with the United States.

Meanwhil,e US President Donald Trump warned of possible bombing if progress is not made in the Iran peace process and has also indicated he does not want to extend the ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday, adding urgency to the negotiations. US media further reported that Vice President JD Vance was expected to visit Pakistan on Tuesday.