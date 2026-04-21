Lahore Qalandars edge past Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL 2026 match

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by nine runs in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a challenging 198-run target for victory, Quetta Gladiators managed to reach 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw was the highest scorer for the Gladiators, who made 62 off 29 balls, striking five fours and as many sixes. Shamyl Hussain made 53 off 31 balls, laced with five fours and three maximums.

Abrar Ahmed contributed an unbeaten 24 off 14 balls, and skipper Saud Shakeel 17 off 17 balls, while Khawaja Nafay made 12 off 11 balls.

Haris Rauf bagged two wickets and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ubaid Shah, Sikandar Raza and Usama Mir one each, while Shamyl Hussain was run out.

Qalandars Innings:

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 197/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Player of the match Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer with 103 off just 51 balls, hitting 11 fours and six maximums.

Charith Asalanka made 31 off 24 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum. Daniel Sams contributed an unbeaten 18 off 12 balls while Abdullah Shafique made 14 off 15 balls.

Khalil Ahmed picked up two wickets and Brett Hampton, Usman Tariq and Abar Ahmed one each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI:

M Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseeb Ullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI:

Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq