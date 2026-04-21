JD Vance’s Visit to Pakistan Cancelled as Iran Refuses to attend Islamabad Talks

The planned visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan scheduled for Tuesday morning did not go ahead after indications that Iran had opted out of participating in the proposed diplomatic discussions.

Vance was supposed to leave early to travel to Islamabad, but his departure was delayed. He remained in Washington to attend additional policy meetings at the White House, a White House official said.

Tehran has not yet confirmed whether it will send a delegation to Islamabad for talks with the United States. The uncertainty has left the status of the negotiations unclear.

The developments comes amid heightened warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has suggested that military options, including potential airstrikes, could be considered if diplomatic efforts fail to produce progress. He has also indicated opposition to extending the current ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday, adding further pressure to ongoing negotiations.

Trump warns of Bombing if Talks Fail

Earier in the day, US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Iran, declaring that Tehran has “no choice” but to send delegates to upcoming talks in Islamabad, as he expressed confidence that Washington will ultimately secure a “great deal.”

In a blunt interview with American TV, POTUS claimed Washington effectively “won the war” with Iran and suggested that, without an American military presence, Iran would require roughly two decades to rebuild its strength.

He issued an even more aggressive warning over the fragile ceasefire, saying if no agreement is reached soon, the US could resume military operations. “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he said, adding that American forces are fully prepared and “raring to go.” He emphasized that the military has been rearmed during the ceasefire period, stating, “We’re loaded up… we have so much ammo, so much of everything.”

Trump also made clear he does not support extending the current ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday. He stressed that time is running out for diplomacy, warning that Iran must act quickly if it wants to avoid further confrontation. According to Trump, Iranian officials are under pressure and effectively forced to negotiate under current circumstances.

In a striking admission, Trump acknowledged that recent U.S. actions targeting Iran’s leadership amounted to what could be described as “regime change,” even if it was not his stated objective. He added that removing key figures had complicated the situation but argued that the new leadership dynamics are “more rational.”

The already fragile ceasefire, agreed earlier in April, has been marked by repeated accusations of violations from both sides. Iran temporarily agreed to allow limited maritime movement through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, but tensions surged again after a U.S. naval destroyer fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman.