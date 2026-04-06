Multan Sultans outplay Rawalpindiz in PSL 2026 match

Multan Sultans thrashed Rawalpindiz by seven wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday evening.

Chasing a decent 183-run target for victory, Multan Sultans crossed the finish line with seven wickets and 22 balls remaining.

Sahibzada Farhan was the highest scorer for Sultans with 68 off 38 balls, hitting four fours and five maximums. Josh Phillippe made 56 off 30 balls, laced with six fours and three maximums. Shan Masood contributed 27 off 15 balls, while Ashton Turner made 26 off 10 balls.

Mohammad Amir took two wickets while Amir Khan got one wicket. Faisal Akram was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the ball.

After being asked to bat by Multan Sultans skipper Ashton Turner, Rawalpindiz managed to reach 182/2 in their quota of 20 overs despite losing wickets at crucial stages.

Sam Billings was the top scorer for Pindiz, who made a valuable 56 off just 34 balls, striking seven fours and one maximum. Kamran Ghulam made 35 off 24 balls, laced with three fours and two maximums. Dian Forrester scored a quickfire 24 off just 11 balls with the help of one four and three maximums on consecutive balls.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 19 off 13 balls, Daryl Mitchell 17 off 12 balls, and Abdullah Fazal 14 off eight balls. Faisal Akram bagged four wickets and Arafat Minhas two, while Peter Siddle and Muhammad Ismail picked up one wicket apiece.

Pindiz Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Asif Afridi

Sultans Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram