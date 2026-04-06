Two TikTok stars ‘Raped at Gunpoint’ in DHA, Lahore

LAHORE – A horrifying incident has been reported from a posh locality in Punjab capital, where two young TikTok influencers, lured under the pretext of a brand video shoot, were allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint inside a flat.

What was meant to be a collab for social media turned into a night of terror, leaving two girls traumatized. The influencers were allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by three suspects in Lahore. A case has been registered at Defence C Police Station against the accused, revealing a chilling case of violence against women.

FIR said the suspects used weapons to intimidate and allegedly sexually assault the women. According to the case, the suspects first contacted the victims via social media, claiming they needed to make a video for a brand.

Under the guise of a “studio,” the women were called to a flat in Defence, where they were allegedly assaulted. Investigators are yet to sharre more details of the incident.

The incident comes a day after major robbery took place at the residence of social media influencer Asad Ishaq, also known as Sad Rapper in Defence Housing Authority. Police say the thief made off with cash, jewelry, and other valuable items.

Punjab Police responded swiftly, collecting evidence from the crime scene, while a forensic team has been deployed to gather crucial clues. Authorities are using CCTV footage and other resources in a race against time to track down the suspects.