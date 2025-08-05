Mucp Hosts Seminar On Youm E Istehsal To Express Solidarity With Kashmirs

Under the auspices of the Merkazi Ulema Council of Pakistan (MUCP), a seminar marking Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) and Kashmir Solidarity Day was held on August 5 at the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Islamic Research Center, Faisalabad.

Chairman of the Merkazi Ulema Council Pakistan, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, while addressing the seminar, said: “August 5 is observed as the Day of Exploitation and Solidarity with Kashmir. This is the day when India in blatant violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions, revoked the special constitutional status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attacked the basic rights of the Kashmiri people, thereby writing a new chapter that shook the conscience of the world.” He emphasized that in Pakistan, August 5 is commemorated as Youm-e-Istehsal to remind the world that Kashmir continues to suffer under oppression and that the Kashmiri people are still awaiting the fulfillment of their right to self-determination. Speakers at the seminar included:

Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, AllamaHafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri, MaulanaAzamFarooq, MaulanaAbidFarooqi, Maulana Amir Ashraf, MaulanaNaeemTalha, MaulanaAltafullahFarooqi, MaulanaKaram Dad Hudhaifi, Maulana Umar Farooq and QariSaqib Aziz. India, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution, thereby ending the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. This move was not just a constitutional change but a political, social and cultural assault aimed at erasing Kashmiri identity and imposing a new colonial model by settling Hindu populations in the region. Following this unconstitutional move, the Kashmir Valley was completely sealed off. These steps by India are not only gross violations of human rights but also a blatant insult to the UN resolutions that promised a plebiscite to the Kashmiri people for determining their future. The MerkaziUlema Council Pakistan appeals to global powers to ensure the implementation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and to grant the Kashmiri people the right to live according to their own will. On this day, we express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who continue to stand firm against oppression and are unwavering in their struggle for freedom