Mpox spreads locally in Karachi as dengue claims first life

KARACHI – The health authorities have reported another suspected case of locally transmitted mpox in the city, raising concerns amid an ongoing outbreak in Khairpur.

At the same time, a dengue-related death has also taken place in the city.

Officials said the dengue victim belonged to Karachi’s East district, while the mpox patient — a 20-year-old student from Buffer Zone — is currently receiving treatment at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre. Doctors confirmed that the patient is in stable condition and has no recent travel history, suggesting possible local transmission.

This is believed to be the second mpox case in Karachi indicating local spread. The first case was detected last month, and the patient later recovered fully.

Health authorities have constituted a team under focal person Dr Shankar to investigate the latest case. Individuals who had close contact with the patient have been traced and placed under observation; so far, none have developed symptoms.

Medical experts recently warned that at least one of the mpox cases reported in Karachi this year pointed to local transmission, urging authorities to treat the situation as an urgent public health issue. They stressed strict implementation of infection prevention measures in hospitals and called for increased public awareness about the disease.

The situation has become more alarming following an outbreak in Khairpur, where neonatal units at two hospitals were sealed after multiple infections. At least nine children were affected, with officials attributing the spread to serious lapses in infection control practices.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that a total of 14 mpox cases have been confirmed in the province this year — 12 in Khairpur and two in Karachi. She advised citizens to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as rashes or skin eruptions.

According to the minister, five of the affected children in Khairpur have died; however, she clarified that mpox was not the direct cause, noting that the children were already weak and malnourished.

She added that isolation wards have been established in all district hospitals and healthcare staff have been directed to strictly follow protective protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment.

Free testing is available at designated public sector facilities, with diagnostic services currently being conducted at Aga Khan University Hospital and Dow University of Health Sciences. Patients are required to remain under observation for at least 24 hours for confirmation, while those testing positive are advised to stay in hospital until full recovery, which may take three to four weeks.

The minister also warned that leaving hospital care prematurely could increase the risk of infecting family members, urging patients to avoid sharing personal items such as bedding, towels, and clothing.

Despite the rising cases, she dismissed panic among the public, saying that the situation in Khairpur remains contained within the district and efforts are underway to prevent further spread to other areas.