Measles, chickenpox and mumps cases rise among children in Karachi

KARACHI – The health authorities have reported a noticeable rise in cases of measles, chickenpox, and mumps among children across the city, prompting renewed concerns among medical experts about seasonal viral infections and vaccination coverage.

The officials said that hospitals, particularly government-run facilities, are witnessing an increasing number of young patients presenting with similar symptoms. These include fever, body aches, and the appearance of rashes on the skin, which are commonly associated with the three viral diseases. On average, around three to four children with such symptoms are being brought daily to outpatient departments (OPDs) of major public hospitals in Karachi.

The doctors have pointed out that viral infections tend to spread more rapidly during transitional weather conditions, when changes in temperature and humidity create an environment conducive to the transmission of contagious diseases. Children, especially those with weaker immune systems or incomplete immunization, are considered more vulnerable to these infections.

Medical experts have stressed the importance of timely vaccination as the most effective preventive measure against diseases such as measles and chickenpox. They advised parents to ensure that their children follow the recommended immunization schedule and receive all necessary vaccines at the appropriate ages.

Health professionals further cautioned that delays in vaccination or lack of awareness can increase the risk of outbreaks, particularly in densely populated urban areas where close contact among individuals facilitates the spread of infection.

The authorities have also urged parents to seek medical attention promptly if children develop persistent fever, rashes, or other related symptoms, to ensure early diagnosis and appropriate treatment. They emphasized that public awareness, preventive care, and adherence to vaccination programs are key factors in controlling the spread of these common childhood diseases.