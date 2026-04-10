Google Trends show spike in searches for CDF Asim Munir following US-Iran ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Global attention on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF, Field Marshal Asim Munir, peaked to highest level on April 8, 2026, following Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to Google Trends data.

The search spike included terms such as “field marshal,” “Asim Munir Trump,” and “Pakistan Munir”.

The surge came after Pakistan successfully brokered a two-week ceasefire, known informally as the Islamabad Accord, led by Field Marshal Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement eased mounting tensions in the Middle East.

A spike in searches was witnessed across multiple regions. Israel recorded significant queries between April 7 and 8 amid security concerns and confirmation of the ceasefire framework.

In the United States, search volumes climbed sharply after Trump publicly recognized Pakistan’s role in mediating the pause in hostilities, according to reports.

China also saw high activity due to its collaboration with Pakistan in securing maritime routes, while searches in the United Kingdom were driven by the Pakistani diaspora and policy analysts monitoring the Islamabad Talks.