NADRA warns of ‘additional fee or penalty’ over late renewal of Smart ID Card

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned of imposing additional fee or penalty over late renewal of the Smart ID Card renewal.

In a press release, it said: “Under the law, an additional fee or penalty may be imposed for renewal after the due date; however, in view of public convenience, it is not currently being enforced”.

In Pakistan, biometric documents are issued for a specific period, therefore it is obligatory for every adult citizen to renew them in a timely manner before the expiry date, the authority said.

It highlighted that failure to renew the CNIC in a timely manner may result in bank accounts, mobile SIMs, and other verification facilities being affected or suspended.

“Citizens holding expired identity cards may also be deprived of facilities such as the Benazir Income Support Program, government subsidies (e.g., fuel subsidy), and transfers of property and vehicles,” read official statement.

According to NADRA, 27.4 million national identity cards, 2.309 million overseas cards, 11.6 million children’s registration certificates, and 229,000 juvenile cards have expired.

It has also sent reminders to citizens via SMS, including parents whose children have turned 18 but have not yet obtained identity cards.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, an active National Identity Card is required for mobile services. SIMs registered in the name of expired or deceased individuals can be blocked at any time.

At present, more than 8.1 million SIMs are active on 4.5 million expired identity cards, while 223,000 identity cards have been expired for more than 10 years.

“Citizens should renew on time and transfer approximately 1.5 million SIMs registered in the names of deceased relatives to their own names. Otherwise, after June, additional fees and penalties may be imposed for delays,” NADRA concluded.