Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan vs India T20 match: Who hold the edge?

DUBAI – All eyes are on the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2025, with the two sides set to face each other in the tournament’s sixth match on Sunday, September 14.

The Asia Cup 2025 has long been dominated by the two traditional rivals, both of whom have lifted the trophy multiple times.

Pakistan has won the title twice — in 2000 and 2012 — while India has been crowned champions on eight occasions: 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

Over the years, Pakistan and India have faced each other 19 times in Asia Cup history.

India has won 10 matches, Pakistan 6, while 3 matches were washed out due to rain. In the T20 format of the tournament, India leads with two wins, compared to Pakistan’s one.

Historic encounters between the two sides have produced memorable moments.

India triumphed by 54 runs in 1984 and by four wickets in 1988 while Pakistan struck back in 1995 with a thumping 97-run win. In 2000, Pakistan again defeated India by 44 runs.

More recently, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in the 2023 edition, underscoring its dominance in recent years.

Both teams enter the 2025 tournament in strong form, with players showing consistency in recent international fixtures.

Analysts believe that while India’s track record in the Asia Cup gives it an edge, Pakistan has the talent to turn the tide if it makes a strong start, builds partnerships, and holds composure under pressure.

Crucial factors such as pitch conditions, weather, and the toss are also expected to play a significant role in determining the outcome of Sunday’s high-voltage contest.