Mothers: A shared blessing for all

INDEED, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.

The passing of General Asim Munir’s esteemed mother is an irreplaceable loss and the nation extends its heartfelt condolences.

Her role in shaping his spiritual and worldly upbringing was profound.

Despite his high position, the Army Chief exemplified filial devotion by leading her funeral prayer and personally laying her to rest.

I attended the funeral and witnessed his sorrow—his trembling lips reciting prayers, his eyes brimming with tears and every attendee sharing in his grief.

When news of her passing spread, I received countless calls from people eager to stand by their commander in his moment of anguish, recognizing his sacrifices for their safety.

The loss of a mother is immeasurable—she is life’s greatest treasure and an irreplaceable shade of comfort.

We extend our condolences to this brave son of the soil, praying that Allah elevates his mother’s rank and grants her a place in Paradise. Ameen!

Without a doubt, a mother’s upbringing leaves the most lasting impressions on a person’s life and the unforgettable role of the Army Chief’s mother in shaping his religious and worldly character cannot be overlooked.

I pay tribute to her for imparting the lessons of patriotism and Islam to the Army Chief.

Behind the commander’s honour and dignity lie the prayers of a motherly figure.

Indeed, this great institution taught him the etiquettes of filial duty.

Was it the grace of sight or the blessing of the school, who taught Asim the manners of a dutiful son?

The funeral of the Army Chief’s mother was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other high-ranking political leaders.

Additionally, the Director General of ISI, the Director General of ISPR, the Air Chief and former Army Chiefs General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with former DG ISI Nadeem Anjum, were present.

Ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and other Islamic countries also attended.

The large gathering reflected the deep respect and honor the Pakistani public holds for the Army Chief.

Particularly noteworthy was the presence of modern youth, who were astonishingly present, expressing their fervent sentiments for the Army Chief and the armed forces of Pakistan.

I would like to particularly highlight that even in this tragic moment, the Army Chief greeted attendees with warmth and humility.

By leading his mother’s funeral prayer, he set a precedent for the youth.

As he laid her to rest, sorrow filled the air—everyone must endure such pain at some point.

With a trembling voice, he recited Surah Al-Qadr.

His mother, a Hafiz-e-Quran, passed away during Ramadan and was granted a place in Paradise.

Our commander laid his paradise to rest, personally bearing the weight of her funeral.

I, too, have carried my mother’s funeral, understanding that before the Almighty’s decree, all must bow in submission—such is the law of nature.

My mother was the coolness of my eyes, the solace of my heart and the treasure of my life.

In 2019, I lost the shelter of her love and even today, the memory of that day makes my heart skip a beat, shaking the ground beneath me.

My peace and comfort departed with her.

Since then, not a day has passed without me visiting her grave.

I never imagined meeting her this way—lying peacefully beneath the earth.

Surely, her grave will be one of the gardens of Paradise.

Whenever I visit the cemetery, I sit at her feet, finding a comfort unmatched anywhere in the world.

No matter how high one rises in life, true tranquillity is always at a mother’s feet.

The harsh truth is, after them, no one remains to pray for me, shield me, or protect me.

Indeed, a mother exemplifies unconditional love, selfless sympathy and compassion.

Her affection, sacrifice and devotion overshadow every worldly desire.

The depth of a mother’s love is so profound that God has likened His love to hers, stating, “I love you more than seventy mothers.

” Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized this status, saying if his mother called to him while he was praying, he would leave his prayer to attend to her.

This reflects the immense esteem mothers hold in Islam.

Indeed, the Last Prophet (PBUH) said, “Paradise lies beneath the feet of the mother,” highlighting the unparalleled honour and respect mothers are afforded.

A mother embodies love, empathy, pain, sincerity, warmth, sacrifice and devotion.

It is through the spirit of a mother’s love that our personal growth and development shine brightly, hidden in the wrinkles of her forehead is our destiny.

The Lord of Glory has embedded a vast ocean of love and affection in her heart.

For this reason, despite the pain caused by her children, her forehead never bears a wrinkle.

Her shadow is like a cool shelter for us.

The Holy Quran has repeatedly exalted the status of mothers and the books of Hadith are filled with their honour and elevation.

All praise is due to Allah!

The respect and position I have today are all due to the prayers and blessings of my mother.

It is remarkable that during his attendance at the funeral, the esteemed Army Chief thanked me, while I extended my condolences to him, embraced him and said, “Sir!

Mothers are a shared blessing for all!”

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.([email protected])