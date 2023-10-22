Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday evening/night.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country. Partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely during evening/night.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 degrees Celsius on Monday and 12-14 C on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 15-17 C on Monday and 14-16 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of country and cold in northern areas during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at isolated places in Baluchistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan:

Barkhan 16, Pasni 07, Lasbella 03, Khuzdar, Zhob 01

Punjab: Khanpur 05, Multan (City 04, Airport 02), Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar, D G Khan, Jhelum 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02, Kacheri 01), Islamabad (Airport 01), Layyah, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (Airport 04, City 01), Bannu 04, Bacha Khan Airport, Cherat 03, Kakul, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Mardan 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 03

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury 03 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at78 per cent.