India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 21st match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday evening.

Chasing 274 runs target, India crossed the finishing line with four wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) provided a solid start with a 71-run partnership.

After losing both the openers in quick successions, Virat Kohli (95) steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (33).

He put on another partnership of 54 runs with KL Rahul (27) followed by a 78-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (39) to take the side close to the victory target.

After Virat Kohli fell just five runs short of his hundred, India achieved the target on the last ball of the 48th over.

Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets and Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner took one wicket each while Suryakumar Yadav was run out.

Mohammad Shami was named player of the match.

After being put in to bat first by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the Black Caps lost both the openers David Conway (0) and Will Young (17) with only 19 runs on the board.

Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) put the team back on track with a 159-run partnership.

India came back strongly in the last six overs by taking the last six wickets by conceding just 30 runs. New Zealand was all out on 273 runs in the allotted 50 overs.

Mohammad Shami bagged five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav two while Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket each.

India XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Suryakumar, Jadeja, Shami, Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah.

New Zealand XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Latham, Mitchell, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult