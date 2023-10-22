Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday night and Monday.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal on Sunday night.

On Monday, light rain may occur in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius on Monday and 15-17 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at isolated places in the province.

Rainfall (mm):

Murree 11, Khanpur 05, Multan (City 04, Airport 02), Jhelum, Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar, DG Khan 02, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 02, Kacheri 01), Islamabad (Bokra, Airport 01), Layyah, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 01

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 07 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.