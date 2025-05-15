More bodies from Balochistan

THE targeted killing of labourers hailing from South Punjab and KP by terrorists in various regions of Balochistan continues unabated, raising serious concerns about safety of non-locals in the province.

In the latest incident, bullet-ridden bodies of four truck drivers were recovered from the Galangoor area of Noshki on Tuesday, who were abducted three days back while transporting LPG tankers.

They were targeted by the terrorist outfit BLA as part of its nefarious agenda of undermining national unity and solidarity.

This is not the only incident of the kind as there have been scores of attacks on ordinary souls who went to Balochistan to earn their livelihood or travelled the province for some other purpose.

They included labourers, miners, mechanics, borewell diggers, barbers, drivers and tourists from other parts of the country, especially Punjab.

According to reports, in 2024 alone, 150 people lost their lives in similar target killings and the dastardly practice has intensified during the last few months.

The targeting of innocent souls further exposes the hollowness of the claims of the militants that they were avenging excesses against Baloch people, an allegation that is aimed at maligning the state for the sake of vested interests.

There are reasons to believe that these elements and their umbrella organizations get active support from India including training, weapons and financial aid.

This is known to all but regrettably there is hardly any condemnation of such heinous crimes by the so-called nationalists, which shows what their real agenda is.

It is time the state acts with full force, in close collaboration with the provincial government, to eliminate terrorists and break their foreign nexus.