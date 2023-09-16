A two-day conference organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), under its Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) programme, concluded here on Friday.

The conference encompassed a wide array of research themes, including urban development and industry, law and judiciary, human capital and opportunities, sludge and dead capital, education and technology, and public finance management and financial inclusion, a news release said.

These sessions provided an extensive and multifaceted examination of their respective topics, thereby contributing significantly to a deeper comprehension of the pertinent issues.

The conference witnessed enthusiastic participants presenting their studies within these overarching themes, offering localized solutions to pressing challenges. Distinguished contributors represented various esteemed institutions such as the University of Illinois Chicago USA, Government College University Faisalabad, NUML Islamabad, Government College University Lahore, Jamal and Jamal Advocates and Legal Consultants Islamabad, University of Peshawar, BUITEMS Quetta, University of Punjab, and Lahore College for Women University, Lahore. The gathering of diverse minds underscored RASTA’s steadfast commitment to nurturing collaborative research aimed at positively influencing Pakistan’s policy landscape.

PIDE Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the RASTA Research Advisory Committee (RAC) Dr Nadeem ul Haque emphasized that RASTA represented an evolving process. He stressed the importance of conducting local research and finding tailored solutions to local issues while acknowledging the value of global research that aligns with local needs and requirements.

Dr Haque emphasized the need to focus on progress and move forward with the ideas presented to policymakers, advocating for a distinctive local flavour in research. He praised RASTA’s inclusivity, highlighting how it had exposed policymakers to new perspectives and emphasized the critical nature of inclusive research.