Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during the ninth day of ongoing operation against power theft charged 64 customers involved in power theft with detection bill of 102,263 units worth Rs 4,657,542.

Among apprehended connections there were 58 domestic connections 6 commercial connections and one agricultural connection

IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad khan said that electricity thieves are destroying the Pakistan development, economy and future of our kids and they don’t deserve any kind of mercy.

He said that by following the directives of the Honourable Prime Minister Of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy a comprehensive and indiscriminate anti-power theft operation is continued in all operation circles of the IESCO region under his direct supervision.

He said that our officers and staff members are giving their best to make this Compaign successful and during all operations full support of police is available with our teams which is also a big reason for success against power thieves. He added that application for FIRs against the accused have been given in police stations.