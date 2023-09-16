Moon sighting meeting for the commencement of Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH will be held on Saturday and Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad’s meeting.

The meeting would be convened at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, where Director-General Syed MushahidHussain Khalid would perform the duty as coordinator while the technical support would be provided by Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Chief Meteorologist SardarSarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Furthermore, GhulamMurtaza from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) would contribute through telecommunication services. The members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees include Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad IqbalNaemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu BakrSadiq, MaulanaHaroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Mustafa HaiderNaqvi, and Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, among other scholars, would actively participate in the meeting.