Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, said that the complete isolation of Afghanistan did not work, and the only way forward is engagement.

Speaking to Al-Monitor news agency Al-Ansari said: “We fully understand that the situation in Afghanistan today is not easy for the international community to engage with the current government, but complete isolation is not the situation, it didn’t work, it will not work” and “the only way forward is engagement.”

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar said that his country is working to mediate in Afghanistan and the rest of the world.

“Afghanistan is a very important topic for Qatar. We are highly invested in that issue. We are working in mediating between Afghanistan and the rest of the world basically. So, a lot of things to be done,” he said.

Some political analysts said Qatar’s role is important for resolving the current situation of Afghanistan.

“The issue of China and Taiwan is a problem, and a mediator is needed.

The issue of Saudi Arabia and Iran has a problem, and a mediator is needed, similarly, Afghanistan’s position from a political and economic point of view and the challenges that Afghanistan’s politics face, it needs a mediator,” said Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, a political analyst.

“Qatar can both pave the way and become a good mediator in the current situation, because the political journey of the Islamic Emirate started from Qatar,” said Mohammad Ajmal Zurmati, a political analyst.

Majed Al-Ansari also said that in the meeting between Qatar’s Foreign Minister and the leader of the Islamic Emirate, various issues were discussed, including women’s right to work and education.