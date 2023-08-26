The Narendra Modi-led Indian government is criminalizing journalism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to cover up its crimes in the territory.

In its latest clampdown on media in IIOJK, Modi regime recently blocked the Srinagar-based news outlet ‘The Kashmir Walla’, said an analysis by Kashmir Media Service. It said the closure of The Kashmir Walla is yet another act of criminali-zation of journalism in the occupied territory.

The analysis pointed out that since August 05, 2019, the victimization of journalists has increased manifold in IIOJK where India has made independent journalism almost impossible after introducing so-called media policy in 2020. It said the Modi regime is using strong-arm-tactics against the Kashmiri media persons to ensure there is no critical story at all.

“Journalists are harassed, abducted, threatened and tortured simply for doing their job in IIOJK. They are booked under draconian laws for speaking truth. Many Kashmiri journalists including Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah and Sajjad Gul are facing detentions under draconian laws,” it said.

Journalists face killings, murder attempts, ar-rests and threats on a regular basis in occupied Kashmir, the analysis said, adding that a number of media persons have been killed while scores others injured since 1989.

It said, Narendra Modi wants to turn IIOJK media into a public relations vehicle of his regime and hide the ground realities of the territory from the world. The international community must come forward to rescue the independent media in occupied Kashmir, it added.—KMS