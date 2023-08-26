Normal life was severely affected in Jammu region, today, due to the shutdown and protest demonstrations against the fleecing of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government through the imposition of heavy toll tax and installation of smart meters of electricity across the territory.

Business establishments in Jammu city and other major towns of the region remained closed while the traffic movement on the roads was very thin. Call for the shutdown was given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and supported to demand removal of Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway and stopping of installation of smart meters by the power development department. The shutdown call was supported by several regional political parties such as Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party as well as Traders Unions, transporters association, High Court Bar Association and several other prominent bodies to demand removal of Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway and stopping of installation of smart meters by the power development department.

Meanwhile, people continued protests on the 6th successive day, today, in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur and other areas to press for their demands. The protests had started on Monday and intensified after Indian police used brute force on the demonstrators near the toll plaza. Indian police have arrested dozens of protesters so far. The occupied territory has also been witnessing protests for the last several weeks against the installation of smart meters. The occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the Jammu region to contain the protests.

Sunil Dimple, the Chairperson of Mission Statehood, said following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 05, 2019 the people of Jammu Kashmir have faced the worst sort of discrimination. “Youth from Jammu Kashmir are being arrested for merely expressing dissent against the administration,” he said.

He said, unemployment in Jammu Kashmir has gone up, inflation has increased manifold, depression, electricity bills have spiked. BJP has left no stone unturned to loot the people of Jammu, he said, adding, they are looting Jammu from all the sides.

Sunil Dimple said that people of occupied Jammu Kashmir are highly disturbed by the installation of smart meters. “We cannot afford to pay the bills after having suffered so many losses due to back to back lockdowns. They (BJP) have left no stone unturned to ruin our economy and now that they have succeeded, they come to us seeking smart meter installation,” he said.

