Finance minister leaves for KSA to attend AlUla Conference

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia to attend the first high-level “AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies”.

The finance minister is participating in the two-day conference, beginning tomorrow in the ancient historic city of AlUla, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

The representatives from forty-eight countries have been invited to the conference.

It will consist of a total of nine sessions, with two hundred participants and thirty-six speakers.

During the conference, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb will take part in a high-level panel discussion hosted by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Earlier, the official sources said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit the United States of America to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), scheduled to be held on 18th of this month.

According to Foreign Office, the meeting would be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and senior UN officials.