Afghan Taliban’s support behind rising terror attacks in Pakistan: UN report

ISLAMABAD – A recent United Nations report on Saturday revealed that the increasing terrorist attacks in Pakistan are due to the continuous financial and logistical support provided by the Afghan Taliban to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The report, submitted to the UN Security Council, stated that the TTP maintained its presence and strength in Afghanistan. In 2024 alone, the group carried out over 600 attacks in Pakistan. It further disclosed that the Afghan Taliban are providing TTP with $43,000 per month.

Additionally, the report highlighted that new TTP training camps have been established in Afghanistan’s Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika provinces.

The report also uncovers links between the Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade and ISIS, as well as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), revealing that they are receiving support from Afghanistan.

Pakistan consistently urged the Afghan government to prevent the Taliban from allowing its territory to be used against Pakistan.

However, despite the requests, the TTP militants continue to launch attacks from the Afghan border, and Pakistan also provided evidence to the Afghan government regarding the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities within its territory.