The Schengen Area currently consists of 27 member countries. All of these countries, which are located in Europe, include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

If you are planning a trip to Schengen Area, you will need to meet certain requirement, including bank statement, a document that shows you have sufficient financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country.

If you are planning to stay with a friend or family member, you will require to provide a letter of support from them instead of a bank statement.

Every Schengen country has different minimum bank balance requirement. The bank statement should be no more than 30 days old.

Minimum Bank Balance For Schengen Visa

Following is table of Schengen visa minimum bank balance requirement for all 27 countries: