The Schengen Area currently consists of 27 member countries. All of these countries, which are located in Europe, include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
If you are planning a trip to Schengen Area, you will need to meet certain requirement, including bank statement, a document that shows you have sufficient financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country.
If you are planning to stay with a friend or family member, you will require to provide a letter of support from them instead of a bank statement.
Every Schengen country has different minimum bank balance requirement. The bank statement should be no more than 30 days old.
Minimum Bank Balance For Schengen Visa
Following is table of Schengen visa minimum bank balance requirement for all 27 countries:
|Country
|Daily Required Amount
|Austria
|EUR 100
|Belgium
|EUR 45 (if staying with a friend or family member) or EUR 95 (if staying in a hotel)
|Croatia
|EUR 95 (if staying in a hotel) or EUR 45 (if staying in more affordable accommodation)
|Czech Republic
|CZK 1,565 (for stays of up to 30 days) or CZK 46,950 plus CZK 6,260 for each complete month (for stays exceeding 30 days)
|Denmark
|DKK 350
|Estonia
|EUR 130.80
|Finland
|EUR 30
|France
|EUR 65 (if staying with a friend or family member or staying in a hotel), EUR 120 (if having a partial hotel reservation), or EUR 120 (if having no accommodation arrangements)
|Germany
|EUR 45
|Greece
|EUR 50
|Hungary
|HUF 10,000
|Iceland
|ISK 4,000
|Italy
|EUR 296.60 (for stays of 1 to 5 days), EUR 44.93 (for stays of 6 to 10 days), EUR 51.64 and EUR 36.67 (daily sum per person) (for stays of 11 to 20 days), or EUR 206.58 and EUR 27.89 (daily sum per person) (for stays of more than 20 days)
|Latvia
|EUR 14
|Liechtenstein
|CHF 100
|Lithuania
|EUR 40
|Luxembourg
|EUR 75
|Malta
|EUR 48
|Netherlands
|EUR 55
|Norway
|NOK 500
|Poland
|PLN 200
|Portugal
|EUR 75
|Slovakia
|EUR 55
|Slovenia
|EUR 55
|Spain
|EUR 100
|Sweden
|SEK 450
|Switzerland
|CHF 100