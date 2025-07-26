Federal govt reduces profit rates on National Savings Schemes

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday announced a reduction in profit rates for various National Savings schemes, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The revised profit rates will come into effect from July 28, 2025.

According to the official notification, profit rates on Special Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Defence Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts have all been revised downward.

The profit rate on Special Savings Certificates has been reduced from 10.6 percent to 10.4 percent annually. Similarly, the rate for Behbood, Pensioners’ Benefit, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has been brought down from 13.20 percent to 12.96 percent.

The cumulative profit on Defence Savings Certificates has also been adjusted.

For the 9-year term, the rate has been reduced from 162 percent to 161 percent while for the 10-year term, it has been revised from 204 percent to 200 percent.

Additionally, profit rates on Short-Term Savings Certificates and Regular Income Certificates have also been decreased, although exact figures were not disclosed.

However, the profit rate on Savings Accounts will remain unchanged at 9.50 percent.

In contrast to the overall downward revision, the federal government increased profit rates for Islamic savings products.

Both the Sarwa Islamic Term Account and the Islamic Savings Account will now offer higher returns, in line with market trends and the growing demand for Shariah-compliant investment options.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the changes reflected the current economic indicators and market conditions, aiming to strike a balance between investor returns and fiscal sustainability.