Metro bus service between Rawalpindi, Islamabad suspended

ISLAMABAD – The metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been suspended as lawyers have threatened to stage a protest in the capital city.

Different bodies of lawyers have announced holding protest in Islamabad today, Monday, against a session of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to pick eight judges for Supreme Court.

Administration said, the metro bus service will not be available from Faiz Ahmed Faiz station to Secretariat and Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz station.

It said the decision the limit the metro bus service has been taken due to security reasons.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will hold a meeting today, Monday, to pick eight judges of the Supreme Court amid calls for deferring the session till a decision on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi will shortly be chairing the meeting, which will consider five senior judges each of the high courts, for elevation to the apex court.

JCP is expected to select two judges each from the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts and one each from the Balochistan and Peshawar High Courts for the elevation, reports said.

Following the 26th amendment, the Commission includes CJP Yahya Afridi, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Kha, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan’s Attorney General Mansoor Usman Anwar, a member of the Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussan and members of parliament from both government and opposition sides.