Mengal orders senators to resign for supporting amendment

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal has instructed the party’s two senators to resign immediately after they voted in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Senate on Sunday.

Mengal directed Senator Naseema Ehsan and Senator Qasim Ronjho to submit their resignations, warning that if they fail to do so by tomorrow, they would be expelled from the party. The two BNP-M senators had supported the government’s amendment, which passed with a two-thirds majority, gaining 65 votes.

Senator Ehsan arrived in the Senate wearing a face mask, while Ronjho was brought in a wheelchair. Although efforts were made to seat them with government members, they returned to the opposition benches.

Earlier at the Parliament House, Mengal said his party has lost contact with its senators. “We are here to find our senators. We’ve checked their lodges, but they are not there,” he stated.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House after session, Mengal stated, “What you have witnessed today is a disgraceful joke, played with the country’s parliament and constitution.”

He questioned the motive behind the amendments, asking, “Which forces are being appeased by these changes? Will these amendments improve Pakistan’s economic situation? Will they address the longstanding injustices faced by the smaller provinces?”

Mengal also accused political parties and intelligence agencies of working tirelessly to safeguard their own political interests. “Day and night efforts were made to save their politics,” he remarked.

The BNP leader highlighted his party’s commitment to political engagement within the framework of the constitution but expressed frustration over being marginalised, leading him to resign from his seat. However, he added, “I never closed the doors of communication.”

Mengal alleged that BNP senators were pressured regarding the amendments and revealed that the husband of one of their female senators had been abducted. “Was the 1973 Constitution created by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for this?” he questioned.