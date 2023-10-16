The provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh has decided to re-conduct Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2023) after allegations of massive cheating in previous exams and medical aspirants in the country are now looking for retake of the exam.

As all eyes are on written tests for MBBS, BDS, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared update, weeks after the results of previous tests were void.

MDCAT Sindh retake 2023 latest update

Khyber Medical University from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DOW University of Health Sciences from Sindh have proposed November 19, 2023, for the retake test.

Amid the proposals, the final date for MDCAT 2023 will be announced after final meeting.

Last month, KP authorities foiled the cheating plot in the MD CAT test, with the timely actions of Executive Director Eta Imtiaz Ayub, dozens of students who were using the blue tooth device for copying were arrested red-handed.

Dozens of students involved have been arrested, transparency of MD CAT test is the first priority, admission in medical colleges is the right of eligible and talented students, those who abuse merit will be dealt with iron hands: Secretary Higher Education Anila Mahfouz Durrani

Secretary Higher Education Aneela Mahfooz Durrani has said in his statement issued from here that instructions were received from the Chief Secretary that a group is active in the entrance test to steal merits from the examination hall through a secret blue tooth device in the ears. “Activist group has extorted lakhs of rupees from the students for solving this paper through Bluetooth devices” she expressed.