Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the 14th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.

Chasing 210 runs target for victory, Australia crossed the finishing line in 35.2 overs with five wickets to spare.

Josh Inglis was the highest scorer with 58 runs followed by Mitchell Marsh who made better than run a ball fifty (52 of 51 balls).

Marnus Labuschagne made 40 runs, Glenn Maxwell 31 and Marcus Stoinis 20 runs.

Dilshan Madushanka bagged three wickets and Dunith Wellalage one while Mitchell Marsh was run out.

Adam Zampa was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pothum Nisanka and Kusal Perera provided a solid start with 125 runs opening partnership.

After losing first opener on 125 and the second one on 157, no Sri Lankan batter could make any considerable contribution and the entire team was out on 209 runs in 43.3 overs.

Kusal Perera scored 78 runs and Pothum Nisanka 61 runs. From the rest of the batters, only Charith Asalanka provided some resistance with contribution of 25 runs.

Adam Zampa bagged four wickets, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc two each and Glenn Maxwell one wicket while one Sri Lankan batter was run out.

Squads

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis †, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Dilshan Madushanka