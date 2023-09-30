PESHAWAR – The caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to re-conduct Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2023) following allegations of massive cheating in previous exam held on September 10, reports claimed.

A day earlier, KP Advocate General also informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) about the decision when Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard petitions filed against cheating in MDCAT 2023 exam.

The Peshawar court is yet to announce its decision on the petitions regarding the test. It is likely to rule on the petitions on Tuesday next week.

Meanwhile, candidates, who have passed the test, and their parents are staging protest in Peshawar against the decision regarding retake of the test. They said it would be a win for mafia if the test is re-conducted.

Who Will Conduct MDCAT 2023 in KP?

The test will be conducted under the supervision of the Khyber University, decides the provincial cabinet.

KP MDCAT 2023 Retake Schedule

The advocate general a day earlier told PHC that the MDCAT 2023 will be re-conducted within six week. It means the exam would take place in October or early November.

KP MDCAT 2023 Retake Registration

It is unclear whether the candidates would go for fresh registration for retake or the previous registration numbers will be used.