SNGPL cuts gas supply to six hours daily as crisis intensifies

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has cut gas supply to six hours daily as shortages continued amid Middle East tensions.

According to the SNGPL, the gas will now be available only during breakfast and dinner hours, with supply to remain suspended during the afternoon.

According to the officials, the crisis has intensified to the point where providing gas three times a day is no longer possible. Under the prevailing scenario, they claimed, even maintaining supply during breakfast and dinner hours has become increasingly difficult.

Disruptions in liquefied natural gas imports have created a severe shortage. The prevailing scenario has severely affected the system’s ability to sustain stable pressure levels. As a result, SNGPL has restricted supply hours to better manage demand during high-usage periods, the officials say.