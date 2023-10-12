ISLAMABAD – A prestigious list of revered Islamic personalities has been released and holds names of top Islamic scholars.

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) published its annual list titled, “The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2024”.

The list of influential Muslims in the world is published by The Muslim 500. The list is made up of Muslims who influence other Muslims across the globe.

Pakistani Islamic scholars Mufti Taqi Usmani, Tariq Jameel, and Ilyas Qadri, Maulana Nazir ur Rehman, the Amir of Tableeghi Jamat, Sheikh Ilyas Qadri, Dawat e Islami leader were named among the influential Islamic personalities.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are also included and Egyptian footballer Mohamed Saleh have been placed at the prestigious list.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Custodian of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem, King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco. General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Marja of the Hawza, Najaf, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussein Sistani also made it to the list.