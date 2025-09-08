Matric Second Annual Exams 2025 New Dates in Punjab amid floods

MULTAN – Parts of Punjab are reeling under unprecedented floods, which paralyzed life in some regions including adjoining areas of Multan, and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan postponed Matric Second Annual Examination 2025.

Matric Annual Second exams were originally scheduled to start from September 10, 2025, but will now begin on Monday, September 29, 2025. The decision was taken following a notification from the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) dated September 5, 2025, which advised all educational boards to adjust schedules due to the natural disaster affecting many regions.

Roll number slips have already been dispatched via post to candidates at the addresses provided in their admission forms. However, students who do not receive their slips can download them online by entering their admission form number and token number on the board’s official website: www.bisemultan.edu.pk.

Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Hamid Saeed Bhatti, urged students to stay updated through official channels and assured that the board is taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth examination process despite the challenges posed by the floods.

Punjab Floods

Monsoon rains unleashed chaos across the province, affecting a staggering 41 million people and claiming 56 lives since August 26, according to alarming figures released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Situation remained worst in recent memory, with over 4,100 villages submerged under floodwaters in 25 districts. Families have been torn from their homes, entire communities swallowed by rising waters, and basic survival has become a daily struggle.

The government scrambled to set up hundreds of relief camps and temporary cities, but the scale of the crisis is overwhelming. Medical camps are working around the clock, treating over 175,000 flood victims, many suffering from waterborne diseases and injuries.

Heroic rescue efforts have managed to relocate more than 20 million people to safer ground, a number that reflects the sheer magnitude of the catastrophe.