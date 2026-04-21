Massive US Support fleet lands at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Base ahead of Iran Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Ahead of visit by US Vice President JD Vance, nine US government aircraft reportedly arrived in Pakistan as part of a coordinated logistical operation, it ermrged on Tuesday.

These jets are said to be carrying communication systems, vehicles, and other support equipment typically used for high-level diplomatic visits. The build-up comes amid expectations of potential US–Iran talks in Islamabad.

So far, Nine US Air Mobility Command aircraft, operating under “RCH” (Reach) call signs, touched down at PAF Base Nur Khan, carrying what appears to be extensive high-level diplomatic and operational support infrastructure.

The aircraft are reported to be transporting mission-critical assets, including White House secure communications systems, vehicles for a presidential motorcade, transport units, and a wide range of additional operational and support equipment.

Most of the aircraft reportedly originated from Joint Base Andrews in the United States. Several flights also transited through Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where cargo handling and aircraft swaps are believed to have taken place before continuing toward Pakistan.

Flight tracking data suggests carefully coordinated multi-leg deployment carried out between April 16 and April 20, 2026, involving scheduled stops at major international military logistics hubs, including Spangdahlem Air Base and Al Udeid Air Base, for refueling and operational support.

One of the most notable movements reportedly involved a mid-route cargo transfer at Ramstein Air Base, where equipment was shifted between aircraft before proceeding to Pakistan.

The arrival of multiple aircraft carrying secure communications gear, transport vehicles, and support systems is being widely interpreted as part of standard advance preparations for a high-level diplomatic mission, ensuring full operational readiness, secure communications, and mobility upon arrival.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Islamabad for talks linked to Iran, aimed at exploring a potential framework to end the ongoing conflict. The discussions come at a critical moment as a two-week ceasefire approaches its expiry, with US President Donald Trump reportedly open to extending it if progress is achieved, although a comprehensive agreement is considered unlikely before the deadline.