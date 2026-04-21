Rawalpindi Bus Services Restart despite high security alert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The district administration in Rawalpindi announced the restoration of bus services at the Peshawar Road terminals, bringing relief after days of disruption in public transport.

Officials confirmed that bus operations from these stations resumed on Tuesday, with both intra-city and inter-district routes now running normally again. The move comes after the suspension of all private, public, and goods transport across Rawalpindi on April 19, which had brought mobility in the city to a standstill.

The sudden restoration of services is seen as a key step toward returning to routine life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the federal capital remains on edge amid unfolding diplomatic uncertainty surrounding potential high-level talks between the United States and Iran.

Security presence continues across Islamabad, where checkpoints and “Islamabad Talks” banners are still amid ongoing preparations despite a lack of clarity over the diplomatic engagement.

A US delegation led by JD Vance is expected to visit Pakistan, but no confirmed timeline has been given. Reports indicate the delegation has not yet arrived in Islamabad, adding to confusion about the status of the visit.

Uncertainty has deepened further as Iran has not officially confirmed its participation in the proposed talks. Iranian rhetoric remains sharply critical, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer stating on X that Iran will not accept negotiations conducted “under the shadow of threats.”

Inside Iran, reports suggest rising political pressure and internal divisions, with hardline factions reportedly pushing senior leaders such as Baqer Qalibaf toward confrontation rather than diplomatic engagement.