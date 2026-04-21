SC notifies separate SOPs for ‘unforeseen public holidays’

The Apex Court has notified separate standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure uninterrupted judicial functioning during unforeseen public holidays.

Due to the expected second round of US-Iran talks during the week, Islamabad has been put on high alert, which has affected the normal functioning of public and private sector institutions.

The Federal Constitutional Court decided to carry out no judicial work at its principal seat in Islamabad today due to unprecedented security ahead of the arrival of high-level foreign delegations for talks.

Under the SOPs, administrative and judicial business will ordinarily continue during emergently declared public holidays with minimal essential staff arrangements, unless otherwise directed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

According to a press release, the case fixation framework prioritises urgent civil and criminal matters, including family cases, bail matters, criminal review petitions, cases of prisoners above 80 years of age, restoration petitions and compromise matters and cases involving short legal questions.

To reduce pendency, at least 40 per cent of each final cause list would consist of the oldest pending cases up to the year 2018, with progressive inclusion of later years where required, the statement reads.

The SOPs further provide for the issuance of weekly and proposed monthly cause lists, along with the development of an automated case fixation system to enhance transparency, minimise delays, and improve case flow management.

The measures reflected the SC’s continued commitment to efficient, technology-driven, and citizen-centric administration of justice, the statement reads.