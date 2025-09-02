 TikToker Samia Hijab harassed, threatened with abduction; suspect arrested in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD – The police on Tuesdsy arrested a man accused of harassing and threatening TikTok content creator Samia Hijab with abduction and murder.

A police spokesperson said that the suspect, identified as Hasan Zahid, was taken into custody following a complaint and video statement submitted by Samia.

A case has been registered at Shalimar Police Station under sections pertaining to assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, harassment, intimidation and attempted abduction.

The TikToker, in her statement, alleged that Zahid had been stalking her for several days, persistently pressuring her by offering gifts and forcing a marriage proposal. “When I refused, he began harassing me and even showed up at my home.

He clearly threatened to kill me if I did not agree to marry him,” Samia stated.

She further revealed that the suspect also pressured her to withdraw the case. In a video posted earlier, Samia recounted that Zahid had rung her doorbell, tried to forcibly take her along and snatched her phone before fleeing in his car.

“When I ran after him to retrieve my phone, he harassed me again and attempted to abduct me,” she added.

The police officials confirmed that investigation is ongoing and further evidence is being collected.

The authorities assured that the strict legal action would be taken against the suspect to ensure the victim’s protection.