Malicious game of India & Israel in Balochistan

THE blessings of God Almighty upon the blessed nation are evident, as its strategic location has always attracted countries worldwide.

Balochistan, the heart of Pakistan, is rich in natural resources and crucial both geographically and strategically. For decades, the malicious game of Hindus and Jews has been ongoing in Balochistan, aiming to harm nuclear Pakistan. On March 31, 2011, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his nefarious intentions clear in an interview with Israeli journalist Dana Weiss, stating that preventing a militant Islamic government from acquiring nuclear weapons—or nuclear weapons joining such a government—was the greatest mission, referring to Iran and Pakistan. A clear indication of this is Israel’s assistance to India with modern military technologies in the recent Pakistan-India war, including airborne early warning systems, air defense systems and advanced combat equipment to target sensitive installations in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Zionist aggression against Iran and RAW-Mossad terrorism continue to raise serious concerns.

The Washington-based think tank Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) revealed on June 12, 2025, that Israel, under the guise of the so-called “Balochistan Studies Project,” has launched a nefarious project against Pakistan’s sovereignty, using insurgents in Balochistan as proxies for its geopolitical interests. Is the support for terrorists active in Balochistan a clear indication of the vile intentions to increase Zionist influence in South Asia?

Israel’s intervention in Balochistan has been evident since 2006 when the exiled Baloch government was established in Jerusalem on May 2, 2006, with Mir Suleiman Dawood Khan as its head. Later, in 2022, Naila Qadri Baloch announced the establishment of a new Baloch government in exile in a European country, praising the terrorists of the BLA as martyrs. This development sufficiently demonstrates that the satanic alliance of Hindus and Jews against Balochistan has been in place for decades. Providing support to individuals like Naila Qadri Baloch in the United Nations is also part of this nefarious Indo-Israeli coalition. In 2023, she began her visit to the European Union and the only noteworthy media outlet highlighting her was ANI, the same news outlet that led a fifteen-year-long global anti-Pakistan covert media campaign.

Now, if we analyze this latest narrative of a “Free Balochistan,” based on the same lies and propaganda against both Pakistan and Iran, it can be observed that these forces have once again unleashed a planned misinformation war not only against Pakistan’s unity and sovereignty but also against regional peace and security. The so-called “Balochistan Studies Project” by MEMRI encompasses parts of Balochistan that extend across Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. This represents another focal point of the unholy alliance between India and Israel against our national security. In fact, the strategic strength of Pakistan, which ensures strategic stability across the entire region, is a significant obstacle to the execution of the Hind-Israel agenda for an independent Balochistan.

The nefarious designs of the Hindus and Jews can be gauged from the designation of the dubious spokesperson for the separatist terrorist groups, the banned BLA and BLF, Mer Yar Baloch, as a special advisor. Additionally, the publication of an article reflecting the Israeli plan against Pakistan has made it evident that Israel and its allies are conspiring against the peace and security of the region. Surprisingly, this article portrays the Baloch people as ready to fight and die against Iran. The real story behind Mer Baloch’s appointment is more intricate. “Mer Yar Baloch” is actually a fictitious and dubious identity specifically backed by the Indian agency RAW, aiming to distort the genuine issues of Balochistan and spread toxic propaganda.

This so-called project is part of a hybrid warfare campaign against Pakistan, fought not along borders but in social and informational arenas. In this age of fifth-generation hybrid warfare, the enemy is present not only at our borders but also in our screens and digital spaces, against which Pakistan has been fighting for over two decades. Unity within the country and harmony with other brotherly countries, including Afghanistan and Iran, is the path for Pakistan to thwart such hybrid threats. The enemy has created a deceptive narrative under the guise of “Baloch rights” to divide the public. These so-called projects are not only an insult to the sacrifices of the Baloch people but also a psychological and ideological assault against Pakistan.

The MEMRI organization was founded in 1997 by former Mossad officer Carmon Yigal and Israeli-American political scientist Meyrav Wurmser. A glance at its website, showcasing coverage of complex issues like Balochistan, makes it evident that MEMRI is not an academic institution by any standard but a self-serving group dressed as a think tank that generates propaganda, fabricated reports and conspiracy theories against the Muslim world to serve long-term Israeli interests. The organization claims to be an American non-profit “press monitoring organization.” Many neutral intellectuals, including the editor of The Guardian, have highlighted the undeniable fact that the Middle East Media Research Institute is, in fact, promoting the narrative of the Israeli state.

Due to its geostrategic significance, Balochistan has long been a focal point of attention and external intervention. Gwadar port, located at the opening of the Strait of Hormuz—through which 40% of the world’s oil passes—adds to its importance. In the changing political and geo-economic environment, imperial powers are making every effort to impede Balochistan’s (Gwadar) development to safeguard their interests. This is concerning, especially with the US President announcing a deal with Pakistan for oil exploration in Balochistan. On one hand, America seeks oil; on the other, China has invested billions in Gwadar and the energy sector under CPEC. Is Balochistan part of the global great game? The US, viewing China as a strategic adversary, uses all means—especially through India—to counter it. Platforms like the “Balochistan Studies Project” aim to spread a negative narrative against Pakistan. Pakistanis must recognize these intentions, thwart conspiracies with unity and respond strongly to enemies exploiting Balochistan’s name.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

