Laudable initiatives of Sindh

THE Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved a string of key policy measures and development initiatives aimed at improving administrative efficiency, reforming education governance, ensuring road safety and preserving the province’s heritage.

In its meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the cabinet granted in-principle approval to the Excise and Taxation Department’s proposal for launching a new vehicle registration system linked to Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), establishment of vehicle fitness centre in all districts in a phased manner, fresh survey of historical buildings, amendments to rule governing educational boards and a new policy for MIDCAT tests.

The measures and policies approved by the provincial government will surely go a long way in facilitating people and introducing merits and transparency in governance. This is particularly so in the case of vehicles’ registration policy, which envisages assignment of personalized registration numbers to vehicle owners rather than chassis numbers, allowing owners to retain their number plates even after selling their vehicles. The initiative, which aligns with international practices, would enhance tracking, facilitate tax compliance and improve vehicle ownership records. In an appreciable move, the provincial government has decided to set up vehicles’ fitness centres in all districts in collaboration with Wah Industries Limited in a phased manner and to begin with such centres will be established at Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. Accelerated implementation of the projects has the potential to contribute towards environment protection and road safety. Sindh being home to rich culture and civilization, the planned survey of historical buildings will enable the authorities concerned to allocate necessary resources for their preservation and maintenance. The decision to allow grade-19 and 20 officers to be appointed as chairmen of educational boards is said to be motivated by the desire to ease recruitment bottlenecks and improve administrative efficiency in the education sector but it must not lead to favourtism and compromising working and efficiency of these boards.