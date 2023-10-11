LAHORE- In the latest development, Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reacted to a fake post attributed to her regarding her support to Israel during the ongoing war with Palestine.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jemima Khan said, “Just sent this by my former sister in law with the message “Opposition is busy” – this is a fake post circulating on social media. When will this ever stop?,”.

She also shared the fake post by making it clear that she had nothing to do with it.

The controversial post shared by a fake account of Jemima Khan carried a flag of Israel, with message and hashtag “IstandwithIsrael”.

Just sent this by my former sister in law with the message “Opposition is busy” – this is a fake post circulating on social media.

When will this ever stop? pic.twitter.com/pVmpkN8Cbs — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 10, 2023

Jemima openly opposed the ongoing war between both Israel and Palestine and she reposted a tweet by an economic professor who had written, “No electricity, no food, no fuel for 1 million children. Straight from the horse’s mouth. That can’t be the civilised world’s answer, whatever differences we may have on who did what to whom first or last,”.

No electricity, no food, no fuel for 1 million children. Straight from the horse's mouth. That can't be the civilised world's answer, whatever differences we may have on who did what to whom first or last. https://t.co/UM0xsRJJhs — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) October 9, 2023

Imran Khan’s former wife had earlier said in another post on X, “I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children. Condemn both,”.

I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict. Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/sh8hsVLHHJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023

In another post, she had openly talked about the safety of the children being killed in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

It may be mentioned here that war between Israel and Palestine have resulted into hundreds of casualties, and still there is no progress to halt it.