Mainly dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forcast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Kalat, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, KP, upper FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. According to the official PMD Muhammad Ayaz said ,”Weather remained dry in most parts while hot in central and southern parts of the country”. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir she added. Punjab: Mangla 12, Murree 06, Jhelum 02, KP: Kakul 09, Parachinar 04, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03. Highest maximum temperatures Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C, Padidan 42°C, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Chhor, Mithi, R.Y.Khan 41°C. The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak Districts and FATA (Kurram agency) for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office also predicted mainly partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Chitral, Upper Dir Districts and FATA (Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai & Kurram agency) for next 48 hours.—APP